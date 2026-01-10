Tractor driver spills potatoes on Brussels Grand Place

Photos from last December farmer protests, which are now restarting. Credit: Belga/Pauline Michel

A tractor driver dumped a large load of potatoes on Brussels’ Grand Place on Saturday, according to the Brussels-Capital police department.

Police immediately arrived at the scene to secure the area and conduct the necessary investigations, spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere confirmed. The driver was taken to the police station for questioning, she added.

The incident occurred amid recent protests from farmers over the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. Most farmer blockades, organised in several provinces on Friday, were lifted by late Saturday morning.

