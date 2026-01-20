Macron proposes G7 summit in Paris with Russia to Trump

France's President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Belga/Ludovic Marin/ POOL / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has privately proposed hosting a G7 summit in Paris this Thursday, with attendees including Russia and Ukraine, marking a potential breakthrough in the stalemate over the war in Ukraine.

The proposal was made in a private message to US President Donald Trump, who shared it on his social media platform, Truth Social. Macron’s office later confirmed the authenticity of the message.

The French leader suggested inviting Russia, Ukraine, Denmark, and Syria to participate alongside G7 members, with discussions covering issues such as the conflict in Ukraine, tensions in Greenland, and cooperation on Syria.

Macron expressed his intention to align closely with Trump on Syria and international matters, while noting differences over Greenland in the message. He proposed hosting the summit after Trump’s scheduled appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The message also included an invitation to a dinner in Paris before Trump’s return to the United States.

Officials in Macron’s office stressed that the proposal reflects his consistency in promoting dialogue and cooperation both publicly and privately.

They reaffirmed France’s commitment to defending sovereignty and NATO allies in the Arctic region amidst Greenland-related disagreements.

On Syria, the French government emphasised its joint efforts with the US to support territorial unity, uphold the ceasefire, and combat Daesh, while maintaining loyalty to allied commitments.

Regarding Iran, they reiterated calls for the authorities to respect fundamental freedoms and pledged solidarity with defenders of these rights.

Related News