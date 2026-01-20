Greenland: Trump to meet with Belgian King Philippe and De Wever on Wednesday

Following a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump agreed to meet with various stakeholders in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the US' attempt to annex Greenland.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, King Philippe and Rutte are scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday, Belga has learned from a reliable source. The information was confirmed by Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot on Bel RTL radio.

The meeting between the Belgian leaders and Trump had been planned for ten days. Given the current geopolitical situation, the agenda for the meeting with Trump will reportedly be different from what was initially planned.

Over the last few weeks, the US President has repeatedly indicated that his administration wants to annex Greenland, putting considerable pressure on his country's relationship with its European allies.

Last week, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on several European countries until a deal was reached regarding Greenland. The decision came after several European countries announced they would be sending military personnel to theDanish autonomous territory.

The Belgian Foreign Minister described Trump's threats as “incomprehensible and needlessly hostile” but noted that solutions should be sought through dialogue.

NATO Chief praises Trump

On Tuesday, Trump posted a screenshot of a private message from NATO chief Mark Rutte.

In the message, Rutte said he was "committed to finding a way forward on Greenland" and praised Trump for his "incredible" work in Syria.

"I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza and in Ukraine," Rutte says in the message.

Sources close to Rutte have confirmed to the Dutch press agency ANP that the message did indeed come from the NATO chief. Last year, Trump also shared a message from Rutte in which he lavishes praise on him.

In a separate Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump also stated that the United States is "the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far."

He added: "We are the only power that can ensure peace throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through strength!"

