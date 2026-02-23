EU ministers 'upset and frustrated' at Hungary's plans to block Russian sanctions

EU foreign ministers have expressed their anger at Hungary's plans to block the European Union's latest round of sanctions against Russia, ahead of the fourth anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The EU had planned to approve a 20th package of sanctions against Russia before 24 February, which will mark four years since the country invaded neighbouring Ukraine. However, Hungary, a long-standing Russian ally, has vowed to block the measures unless Ukraine allows Russian oil deliveries to continue flowing to Hungary and neighbouring Slovakia, Politico reports.
Ukrainian authorities said the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia, was damaged by a Russian strike on 27 January. The two Central European countries, however, have alleged that Kyiv is purposefully not restarting the pipeline.
Hungary is also threatening to block the €90 billion loan agreed by EU leaders in December, by which ardent supporters of Ukraine feel particularly frustrated.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said he was "really upset and frustrated" with Hungary. He added that Budapest's reasons are "not based [on] European needs, they are not based [on] European security interests."
"I am astounded [by] the Hungarian position," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. "I don't think it's right if Hungary uses its own fight for freedom to betray European sovereignty."
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, meanwhile, said he "expected a much greater feeling of solidarity from Hungary for Ukraine," referring to Soviet troops marching on Budapest in 1956.
Related News
Top EU diplomat, Kaja Kallas, warned that progress would not be made on changing Budapest's stance on Monday.
But Romania Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu seemed more optimistic about approving the sanctions: "We have seen similar situations in the past, and we have overcome them. That is why it's called the 20th package of sanctions."
Hungary has blocked packages of sanctions against Russia and aid for Ukraine in the past, but has ended up backing off in exchange for concessions.