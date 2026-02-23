EU ministers 'upset and frustrated' at Hungary's plans to block Russian sanctions

Ukrainian authorities said the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary and Slovakia, was damaged by a Russian strike on 27 January. The two Central European countries, however, have alleged that Kyiv is purposefully not restarting the pipeline.

Hungary is also threatening to block the €90 billion loan agreed by EU leaders in December, by which ardent supporters of Ukraine feel particularly frustrated.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said he was "really upset and frustrated" with Hungary. He added that Budapest's reasons are "not based [on] European needs, they are not based [on] European security interests."

"I am astounded [by] the Hungarian position," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. "I don't think it's right if Hungary uses its own fight for freedom to betray European sovereignty."

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, meanwhile, said he "expected a much greater feeling of solidarity from Hungary for Ukraine," referring to Soviet troops marching on Budapest in 1956.

