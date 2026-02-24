European leaders in Ukraine for the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion

Image showing (From L) European Council President António Costa, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels in 2025. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Tucat/AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine to demonstrate EU support on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Upon her arrival, she stated on X that she wished to “send a clear message to the Ukrainian people and to the aggressor alike: we will not relent until peace is restored.”

Von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are scheduled to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a trilateral meeting. They are also set to attend a virtual session of the Volunteer Coalition, which includes Ukraine’s international allies.

In Kyiv for the tenth time since the start of the war. To reaffirm that Europe stands unwaveringly with Ukraine, financially, militarily, and through this harsh winter. To underscore our enduring commitment to Ukraine’s just fight. And to send a clear message to the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/iULkEQji16 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2026

According to a European Council statement, Von der Leyen and Costa will participate in a “commemoration ceremony” and visit a Ukrainian energy facility damaged by Russian strikes.

Russia’s invasion has become the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives and causing numerous injuries. It has also triggered geopolitical upheaval, prompting European nations to increase military spending in preparation for potential confrontations.

Diplomatic negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, initiated in 2025 and backed by the United States, have so far failed to halt the fighting.

Russia currently occupies 20% of Ukrainian territory and continues daily attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure. These bombardments have led to the worst energy crisis in Ukraine since the war began, amid a harsh winter.

