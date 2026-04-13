Macron announces conference with United Kingdom on Strait of Hormuz

France's President Emmanuel Macron leaves the Vatican after a private audience with Pope Leo XIV, on April 10, 2026. Credit: Belga / Tiziana FABI / AFP

France and the United Kingdom will jointly host a conference in the coming days focused on restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, announced French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Macron stated that the mission will be strictly defensive and independent from the warring parties in the ongoing conflict.

He also emphasised the need for a resolution to the conflict, calling for a framework that ensures peace and security for the region’s inhabitants.

“France is fully prepared to fulfil its role, as it has consistently done since the very beginning of this crisis,” Macron said.

Earlier on Monday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that he does not support US President Donald Trump’s blockade.

Overnight, the US Central Command (Centcom) announced a blockade of Iranian ports after President Trump declared the US intends to block the strait.

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