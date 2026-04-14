Dutch PM addresses NATO spending and Iran blockade in meeting with Trump

King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander (C) and Queen Maxima (2nd-L), accompanied by the Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten (L), are welcomed by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump into the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2026. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten met US President Donald Trump for a discussion that was “too short to convince one another, but long enough to better understand each other’s positions,” Jetten said afterwards.

The meeting lasted an hour and a half longer than originally scheduled. Jetten characterised the talks as “open and constructive,” noting that sensitive topics such as the Middle East conflict, the situation in Ukraine, and NATO were addressed.

“It was a useful evening,” Jetten remarked. He acknowledged the unease that some Dutch citizens may feel about the visit, but emphasised the importance of engaging on critical issues rather than staying away. “In that sense, I think we’ve fulfilled the purpose of this trip,” he added.

Jetten also attended a dinner where King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima were invited guests. The Dutch royal couple is staying overnight at the White House, a rare occurrence. Last year, Trump stayed at the Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague during the NATO summit.

The visit comes during heightened tensions between the US and Iran. European nations have refrained from backing the US stance, which has frustrated Trump.

The US president has frequently criticised Europe and NATO allies, and previously expressed an interest in purchasing Greenland.

Jetten revealed that Trump repeated concerns about European defence spending, which he views as inadequate over recent decades. While European NATO members have significantly increased their defence budgets, Jetten acknowledged that this process takes time. “There’s some frustration directed our way,” he admitted.

The US Navy is currently blockading Iranian ports, but Jetten said Trump made no specific request for European assistance during the dinner. “He clarified why he sees increasing pressure on Iran as essential to bring them back to the negotiating table.”

Jetten stressed the shared interests between the US and Europe. He pointed out that together, the two blocs account for about 45 percent of the global economy. “If we obstruct one another with trade barriers, we’re essentially hurting ourselves. It’s smarter to focus on strengthening collaboration.”

According to Jetten, the conversation was not confrontational. “I think there’s mutual appreciation for being open and honest, especially on disagreements. In a strong relationship like the one between our countries, such honesty can help pave the way forward.”

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