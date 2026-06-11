Large companies spent over €380 million on EU lobbying in 2025

European flags wave outside the Berlaymont building pictured during the open doors of European institutions on the occasion of the Europe day. Saturday 4 May 2019. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Large companies and sector organisations spent nearly €382 million on lobbying within the European institutions last year.

This represents a 50% increase compared to 2020, according to a new report published on Thursday by the NGOs Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) and LobbyControl.

The two lobbying watchdogs analysed the companies and sector organisations that declared spending at least €1 million a year on lobbying in the European Union's transparency register. These figures were compared with those from 2025 and 2020.

These companies and organisations spent at least €381.75 million over the past 12 months on lobbying European decision-makers, according to CEO and LobbyControl.

This is over €27 million more (+7%) than in the previous 12 months, and €125 million more than in 2020.

The number of companies exceeding the one-million-euro threshold has also risen: by 29% compared to 2020.

The tech sector tops the list with €73 million, followed by the financial sector (€66 million), the energy sector (€52 million) and the chemical sector (€46.5 million).

'Stranglehold on EU policymaking'

These figures are likely just "the tip of the iceberg", according to the watchdogs.

They point out that their analysis comes at a time when the EU is rolling out "a major deregulation programme under the guise of 'competitiveness' and 'simplification'".

"It's not just about gaining influence," said Vicky Cann, a researcher and campaigner at Corporate Europe Observatory. "It's about the most powerful sectors in Europe and beyond having a stranglehold on EU policymaking, whilst the public remains largely in the dark about what is happening."

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