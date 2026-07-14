Ukraine's accession to the EU enters new phase of negotiations

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

EU member states formally opened on Tuesday a second phase of accession talks with Ukraine, marking a fresh step in its bid to join the bloc.

The move follows the launch in June of an initial round of negotiations, after progress had previously been held up by Hungary.

Ukraine was granted candidate status in 2022, and preparatory work for the talks began in June 2024 under Belgium’s presidency of the Council of the EU.

The first round of negotiations, launched on 15 June, focused on core issues including the rule of law and human rights. The new phase opened on Tuesday covers external relations, defence and security.

The accession process is divided into six clusters, covering 33 chapters in total. Opening each part requires the unanimous backing of all Member States.

Ukraine and the European Commission had both hoped that the four remaining clusters could also be opened before the summer, but that now appears unlikely in the short term.

Irish Europe minister Thomas Byrne said on Tuesday that he hoped Member States would build on the current momentum.

“EU accession is a merit-based process and if candidate states reach the standards and norms we set, we as Member States must respond accordingly,” he said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka welcomed the involvement of all Member States in the process and said he hoped to receive updates in the coming weeks on the next steps.

“In the meantime, we continue to work to meet the criteria set on the rule of law,” he said.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, accession conferences were also being held with Moldova, Albania and Montenegro.

For Moldova, whose accession path has at times also been delayed by Hungary’s veto and is linked to Ukraine’s, a second chapter of negotiations was likewise opened on Tuesday.

For Albania and Montenegro, talks on a number of issues are due to be formally closed.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos described the day as a “super Tuesday” for EU enlargement.

“It is the first time since 2002 that we have had four conferences in a single day,” she said. “This is a day to look to the future and work even harder. We have the support of the Member States, but only the candidate countries can deliver results, and we will make sure they do.”

Montenegro remains the most advanced country in the accession process. After Tuesday’s meeting, negotiations will have been completed on 18 of the 33 chapters.

The Balkan state hopes to become the EU’s 28th member in 2028, although that timetable is far from certain.

The EU’s last enlargement took place in 2013, when Croatia joined the bloc.

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