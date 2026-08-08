Dozens of climate activists protest in The Hague after wildfires

Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Dozens of Extinction Rebellion activists blocked the A12 motorway in The Hague on Saturday in an unannounced protest over drought and wildfires.

Around midday, the activists moved onto the Utrechtsebaan and blocked traffic leaving the city.

Police intervened at about 14:00 after the mayor ordered the protest to be broken up.

An activist said in a livestream that, before police stepped in, demonstrators were given the choice to walk voluntarily to a waiting bus, which would take them to an undisclosed location.

Those who refused would be taken to the police station instead. Most protesters remained seated.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion said the blockade was a response to “the continuing drought in the Netherlands and the apocalyptic wildfires in France, Spain and Limburg.”

The group is demanding an “immediate and complete stop” to the burning of fossil fuels and is urging the government to take urgent action.

The activists also announced plans for a larger blockade of the A12 on 19 September.

Related News