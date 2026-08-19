NATO is prepared to counter an Iranian missile attack on Europe, says official

Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

NATO says it is ready to respond to any Iranian missile threat against alliance members, as reports suggest Tehran could target south-eastern Europe if the United States escalates the conflict.

A NATO official said the alliance had already intercepted missiles fired by Iran at Turkey in March, underscoring its readiness to defend member states.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not say whether NATO believed air defences in the region needed to be reinforced.

The warning follows a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday, which cited sources close to the Iranian government as saying Tehran was considering strikes on targets in south-eastern Europe if US President Donald Trump chose to intensify the conflict.

Bulgaria was named as a possible target because it has opened its Bezmer air base to US aircraft for refuelling.

Cyprus was also mentioned as a potential target after a British air base on the island was hit by a drone in March.

Until now, Iran has mainly targeted Gulf countries in retaliation for US bombing strikes. Those countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, all host US military bases.

“NATO is ready to face any threat and will always do what is necessary to defend allied countries,” the official said. “Our deterrence and defence posture is strong and effective.”

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