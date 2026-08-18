Strait of Hormuz remains closed until US honours commitments, says Iran's chief negotiator

Ships blocked in the Strait of Hormuz. Credit: Belga / AFP

Iran will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed until the United States fulfils commitments made under a memorandum signed in June, Tehran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday.

Ghalibaf, who is also speaker of parliament, said the strategic waterway would remain shut until Washington implemented the measures set out in the agreement.

In a speech broadcast on state television, he said those steps included lifting the US naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the oil embargo.

He also said Iran was demanding an end to military operations on all fronts before the strait would be reopened.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime route and has become a focal point in tensions between Iran and the United States.

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