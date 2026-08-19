EU leaders 'standing firmly' with International Criminal Court officials sanctioned by US

European Council President António Costa. Credit:Belga/Benoit Doppagne

The presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, have stated that they stand "firmly alongside the International Criminal Court (ICC), its president Tomoko Akane, and the officials defending its mission," on social media on Wednesday.

The United States, which does not ratify the international treaty establishing the ICC, imposed sanctions targeting several court magistrates on Tuesday. These sanctions notably prohibit judges from entering the country and block any real estate or financial transactions with them within the world's largest economy.

Most of these sanctions are a response to investigations conducted by the ICC into Israel, an ally of the United States. The Court notably issued arrest warrants in 2024 against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last month, Washington launched a major diplomatic offensive against the ICC, accusing it of "threatening" Americans. US President Donald Trump is actively fighting against the institution, which he considers corrupt and politicised.

President @vonderleyen and I stand firmly with the @IntlCrimCourt, President Tomoko Akane and the officials who uphold its mission. The ICC helps deliver justice to the victims of some of the world’s most horrific crimes. To carry out this essential work, its judges and… — António Costa (@eucopresident) August 19, 2026

For von der Leyen and Costa, "the ICC helps deliver justice for victims of some of the most horrific crimes in the world. To carry out this vital work, its judges and officials must be able to act independently and without external pressure."

The American sanctions "undermine the rule of law," the ICC itself responded on Tuesday evening. "When judicial actors are pressured to prevent them from applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is at risk," it added.

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