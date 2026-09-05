Over 1,000 Europeans infected by West Nile virus

Credit : Belga

Europe has recorded 1,086 official cases of West Nile virus across 15 countries, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The infections were all contracted within the countries concerned, rather than being brought in from outside the EU.

Italy and Greece have been hit hardest, with 516 and 284 registered cases respectively.

Cases have also been reported in countries including the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, France and Austria.

Belgium has not so far recorded any human infections, although the virus has already been detected in animals.

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The spread of the virus in Europe has accelerated sharply in recent weeks.

At the beginning of August, there were 241 confirmed cases. Less than a month later, that total has risen to almost five times as many.

West Nile virus is mainly transmitted through mosquito bites.

The illness usually causes fever and is not especially dangerous for most people, but older people and those in poorer health face a higher risk.