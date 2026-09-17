Canadian PM welcomes proposed EU Association

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Canada has welcomed a proposal to become the European Union’s first “associated member”, Prime Minister Mark Carney told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Thursday.

Carney said the idea reflected a growing desire in Canada for much closer ties with the EU. Citing opinion polls, he said an “overwhelming majority” of Canadians supported the move.

“Canada welcomes this ambition,” he said. “The EU and Canada are each strong on their own, but together they are even stronger.”

The proposal was raised a day earlier by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the Union address in Strasbourg. She said the door should be opened to “associated membership” for Canada, a status that does not currently exist within the EU.

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Von der Leyen said the proposed new partnership with Canada was “not directed against anyone else”.

The initiative comes as Canada is locked in a bitter tariffs dispute with the United States under President Donald Trump.

Trump dismissed von der Leyen’s idea as “ridiculous” and warned of retaliation if it went ahead.

“If they do that, if I consider it a hostile act, then I will impose very heavy customs duties or cut off trade with Europe in many areas,” he said.