Poland reports assassination ploy against prime minister

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk.© Belga / AFP

Polish authorities are holding an emergency meeting on Sunday after police received information about a possible assassination attempt against the prime minister and the defence minister.

The meeting is taking place at the Anti-Terrorist Centre of the Internal Security Agency, Poland’s domestic intelligence service.

According to Karolina Galecka, spokesperson for the interior ministry, the alert concerns a possible attack on the prime minister and on the deputy prime minister, who is also defence minister.

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She said the interior minister and the minister responsible for coordinating the special services had decided to launch response measures.

Senior officials from the security services are taking part in the meeting, she added.

The heightened alert comes as Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, faces growing concern after several knife attacks, or attempted attacks, involving minors or young adults in schools.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday that a “culture of violence,” which he described as widespread around the world, had now reached Poland.