European security agencies warned about Russian sabotage plans

Sergey Lavrov Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia at the Conference on UN Photo / Emmanuel Hungrecker

Western intelligence services have warned senior figures in Europe’s defence industry of a growing risk of Russian assassination attempts, the Financial Times reported.

The newspaper said it had spoken to sources at five European intelligence agencies, which believe Moscow wants to step up sabotage operations in Europe as progress on the battlefield slows.

According to the report, Russian planners are also considering attacks on European civilians. Such operations are often linked in Russia to the military intelligence service, the GRU.

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The GRU is said to have changed its methods, including by working more often with organised crime groups.

Senior staff at smaller defence companies, including drone manufacturers, are also seen as being at risk. Several business leaders told the newspaper they had already introduced extra security measures.

Sources said alleged attack plans do not even need to be carried out to achieve their effect. One intelligence official said that simply making people feel they could be targets was enough to create fear and discourage business with Ukraine.

Business leaders also said the cost of protecting staff and sites could be a heavy burden, especially for start-ups developing innovative products.

Concerns about such attacks have been building for some time. In 2024, authorities are said to have uncovered a plot to kill Armin Papperger, chief executive of defence group Rheinmetall.

Papperger, a prominent supporter of arming Ukraine, is now under permanent protection.

One source told the Financial Times that Russian agents’ plans are often carried out amateurishly, creating a further challenge for security services.

As a result, intelligence and police agencies may have to treat almost anyone as a potential threat. The report cited the arrest in Sweden of two young Russian tourists, who had pitched their tent this year near an estate belonging to the chief executive of Saab, before being quickly released.