The rapid rise of artificial intelligence is driving company valuations that are increasingly hard to justify, potentially leaving investors and savers exposed to a sharp market correction, a senior European Central Bank official warned on Monday.

Boris Vujcic, the ECB’s vice-president, said in a speech in Frankfurt that any reassessment of the AI story could trigger a sudden market repricing and heavy valuation losses.

He said euro area investment funds had significantly increased their exposure to AI in recent years through both shares and debt securities. That growing exposure could make European households more vulnerable to a downturn in AI-related assets, as an increasing share of their savings is invested in those funds.

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The warning comes as investors are already showing signs of uncertainty over AI ahead of a week that includes Anthropic’s landmark stock market debut and quarterly results from chipmaker Nvidia.

Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, could raise as much as $64.4 billion, targeting a valuation of between $1.3 trillion and $1.4 trillion.

Vujcic said valuations of AI-linked companies on global stock markets remained high, based on what he described as extraordinarily strong earnings growth expectations despite a very uncertain outlook.

He also warned that the rapid spread of AI in finance was increasing cyber risks and deepening the financial sector’s dependence on a small number of big technology companies.

He also highlighted the AI sector’s unprecedented funding needs, with cloud and AI infrastructure groups relying heavily on borrowing to finance investments that could reach $5.5 trillion by 2030.