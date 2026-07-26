Maria Callas or Beethoven? ECB asks Europeans to choose design of new euro banknotes

An overview of some of the designs. Credit: European Central Bank

The European Central Bank has revealed a shortlist of designs for a new generation of euro banknotes.

The ten designs were created by designers from all over Europe and selected from over 1,200 submissions. The ECB has now opened a survey asking European citizens to vote for their favourite designs.

The ECB will select a new design proposal based on the results of the survey, the conclusions of the Design Contest Jury, and a technical assessment.

The new banknotes should enter circulation at the end of 2026.

“Euro banknotes are more than a means of payment – they are one of the most tangible expressions of Europe,” said Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB. “Through designs that combine beauty and meaning, they will reinforce our shared identity.”

You can vote in the current survey here. It will close on 21 September 2026, but a second survey will be opened later this year. The ECB will publish a report on the results of both surveys once the final design concept has been selected.

European culture, rivers and birds

The two main themes of the new generation of banknotes will be European Culture, focusing on historic figures shaping European culture, and Rivers and Birds, highlighting Europe's natural diversity.

The historic figures selected for the banknotes are Greek-American soprano Maria Callas, German composer Ludwig van Beethoven, Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quixote, Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, and Austrian peace activist Bertha von Suttner.

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The birds are paired with buildings related to the European Union: the European Parliament, the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the Court of Justice of the European Union, the European Council and the Council of the European Union, and the European Court of Auditors.

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