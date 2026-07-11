FIFA sells pieces of grass from World Cup final field starting at €390

Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland walks on the pitch ahead the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Football fans will be able to buy pieces of turf from the pitch used for the World Cup final on 19 July in East Rutherford, near New York, with FIFA offering them from about €390 each.

World football’s governing body is selling the memorabilia through its online shop. In the most expensive category, and with additional extras, the price rises to about €2,500 per piece.

FIFA says the turf will only be dispatched after the match has been played. Under current arrangements, shipping is available only to the United States, Britain and Europe.

The pieces of grass have been sustainably preserved in a high-quality acrylic block. They are supplied with a USB stick containing a certificate of authenticity.

FIFA describes each item as “a unique collector’s piece that honours one of the world’s biggest sporting events”.

FIFA has earlier caused controversy by its dynamic pricing policies, with the attorneys general of New York and New Jersey investigating it for potential consumer protection laws violations.

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