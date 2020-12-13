   
Iran summons French, German ambassadors following condemnation of execution
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 13 December, 2020
Latest News:
Iran summons French, German ambassadors following condemnation of...
Leopold II statue defaced in Namur...
One-third of investors feel they can help fight...
New station inaugurated in Anderlecht...
‘Let’s try to have a Belgium that functions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 13 December 2020
    Iran summons French, German ambassadors following condemnation of execution
    Leopold II statue defaced in Namur
    One-third of investors feel they can help fight global warming
    New station inaugurated in Anderlecht
    ‘Let’s try to have a Belgium that functions with four regions’
    400 people demonstrate in front of European Parliament in support of Indian farmers
    The Amazon rainforest has lost an area the size of Spain in 18 years
    Johnson’s hallucinations of sovereignty
    Germany prepares tougher coronavirus measures
    Cautious optimism in Brexit talks before deadline
    Research: Serious Covid-19 could have a genetic cause
    Covid-19: More new cases, fewer in hospital and fewer deaths
    Coronavirus: Russia develops a vaccine for cats
    Brexit: Tories protest UK government’s gunboat diplomacy
    Covid-19: Expert opinion divided on Pfizer vaccine delay
    France: Six-year-old girl dies in boat disaster
    EU steps up fight against antisemitism
    SNCB brings in new railway timetables from today
    Financial help on the way for nursing homes
    UN urges countries to declare ‘state of climate emergency’
    View more
    Share article:

    Iran summons French, German ambassadors following condemnation of execution

    Sunday, 13 December 2020

    Iran’s Government on Sunday summoned the French and German Ambassadors in Tehran to protest against the strong condemnation by the EU and France of the execution of journalist Rouhollah Zam, the official Iranian official news agency, IRNA, reported.

    In his meeting with German Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel, whose country occupies the rotating presidency of the European Union, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Director for Europe denounced the EU statement condemning the execution as an “unacceptable interference in Iranian domestic affairs.”

    He also denounced what he described as the “indulgence” shown by “certain European countries” towards “elements propagating violence and perpetrating terrorist acts” against Iran, the agency said.

    After his German colleague, French Ambassador Philippe Thiébaud was also summoned to the Ministry because of the ”interventionist” statement by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the application of the death sentence against Zam, IRNA reported.

    On Saturday, the EU, through the Spokesperson of its External Action Service (EEAS), had condemned the execution “in the strongest terms,” and recalled its “irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstancesopposition”.

    It also stressed that it was “imperative for the Iranian authorities to uphold the due process rights of accused individuals and to cease the practice of using televised confessions to establish and promote their guilt.”

    In its condemnation, also issued on Saturday, France had described the execution as a “barbarous and unacceptable act contrary to Iran’s international commitments.”

    Rouhollah Zam, who had refugee status in France, was executed by hanging on Saturday in Iran after being sentenced to death for his role in a wave of contestation in dozens of Iranian towns and cities between 28 December 2017 and 3 January 2018.

    The Brussels Times