   
25 arrests in Rotterdam as curfew protests continue
Thursday, 28 January, 2021
    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    25 arrests in Rotterdam as curfew protests continue

    Thursday, 28 January 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    Another 25 people were arrested in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday as protests against the Dutch curfew have continued for the fifth night in a row.

    Police in Rotterdam described Wednesday night in the city and region as “manageable” after several evenings of protests against the 9:00 PM to 4:30 AM curfew, which was imposed on Saturday for the first time since World War II.

    The 25 people were arrested for “minor incidents,” such as not producing identity papers or violations of health measures.

    Police had previously announced they were monitoring calls to riot on social networking sites.

    Dutch police arrested a total of 131 suspects across the country on Tuesday evening during demonstrations against health measures taken in the fight against coronavirus.

    More than 35,000 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Netherlands between 20 and 26 January, and more than 500 people died as a consequence of the virus in that same period, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times