Missing student Sarah Huyghe (21) found dead in Switzerland

The family of missing student Sarah Huyghe, aged 21, have reported her body has been found in a river close to where she went missing this week in Switzerland.

On Monday, Sarah, a student at the Howest university college based in Kortrijk, drove from her home in Ypres in West Flanders to Zermatt in the Alps between Switzerland and Italy, where she was to join three friends in a rented chalet.

She first had to park her car in the village of Täsch and take a train the rest of the way – the only means of accessing the chalet. But according to reports, a dispute among the friends broke out in the night of Monday to Tuesday, and Sarah left the chalet, without taking her car keys, phone or wallet.

She was reported missing on Tuesday, and police and military started a search in the area. At the same time, Sarah’s father and two brothers, alerted by the prosecutor’s office for West Flanders, travelled to Switzerland to help out by distributing flyers.

The family is the source of the latest information. According to them, Swiss police have notified them that Sarah’s body has been found. The Ypres prosecutor’s office was informed by the family.

“This has not yet been officially confirmed by the Swiss police, but was communicated to the public prosecutor’s office by the family of the girl after they were informed,” said the West Flanders prosecutor’s office.

The circumstances of the death are not clear. The Swiss prosecutor said an autopsy would be carried out.