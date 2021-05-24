Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student

Originally from Ypres in West Flanders, Huyghe went missing last Monday night into Tuesday morning after an argument with friends, with whom she was spending a holiday. She left their chalet without taking her car keys, phone or wallet.
“It can be quite dangerous here for those who don’t know the area, especially in the dark. There are deep gorges,” said Marcus Rieder of the Zermatt police.
Huyghe’s body was found on Saturday in one such gorge near a mountain stream and a railway bridge, in a location that was nearly inaccessible.