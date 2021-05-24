Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student

Swiss police say there is no evidence that the 21-year-old Belgian student whose body was found in a river this weekend was murdered.

According to the police in Zermatt, Switzerland, where the student disappeared, there were no signs of violence found on the body of Sarah Huyghe.

“What exactly happened, we may never know. But for now, there is no indication that she was violently killed,” police said.

Originally from Ypres in West Flanders, Huyghe went missing last Monday night into Tuesday morning after an argument with friends, with whom she was spending a holiday. She left their chalet without taking her car keys, phone or wallet.

“It can be quite dangerous here for those who don’t know the area, especially in the dark. There are deep gorges,” said Marcus Rieder of the Zermatt police.

Huyghe’s body was found on Saturday in one such gorge near a mountain stream and a railway bridge, in a location that was nearly inaccessible.

Police think she may have fallen.

