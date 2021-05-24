   
Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 May, 2021
Latest News:
Swiss police say no foul play in death...
200-year-old archaeological find in Flanders revealed to be...
Belgians improve recycling rate for fifth consecutive year...
New crisis communication strategy should reach all Belgian...
Whit Monday: What’s open in Belgium?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 May 2021
    Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student
    200-year-old archaeological find in Flanders revealed to be hernia truss
    Belgians improve recycling rate for fifth consecutive year
    New crisis communication strategy should reach all Belgian residents
    Whit Monday: What’s open in Belgium?
    2,000 football fans celebrate championship win, but not Covid-safe
    De Croo calls to ban Belarus airline from landing in the EU
    Coronavirus: Belgium nears 500-bed threshold for intensive care
    Manhunt Day Seven: EU leaders come together with a gunman on the loose
    Covid-19: Moderna to seek European vaccine approval on teenagers early June
    Brussels deterrent against homeless is illegal, region says
    Increase in newly created restaurants and bars
    Fugitive soldier manhunt: Marc Van Ranst blames Vlaams Belang
    UK behaving like ‘enemy state’ towards EU citizens
    What is Whit Monday and how is it celebrated in Belgium?
    Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines effective against India variant
    Manhunt Day Six: The search goes international
    Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest 2021
    Covid-19: Hospital admissions down, 118 discharges in one day
    Doctors are seeing more of these health issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    Swiss police say no foul play in death of missing Belgian student

    Monday, 24 May 2021

    Sarah Huyghe (21). © Facebook

    Swiss police say there is no evidence that the 21-year-old Belgian student whose body was found in a river this weekend was murdered.

    According to the police in Zermatt, Switzerland, where the student disappeared, there were no signs of violence found on the body of Sarah Huyghe.

    “What exactly happened, we may never know. But for now, there is no indication that she was violently killed,” police said.

    Related News

     

    Originally from Ypres in West Flanders, Huyghe went missing last Monday night into Tuesday morning after an argument with friends, with whom she was spending a holiday. She left their chalet without taking her car keys, phone or wallet.

    “It can be quite dangerous here for those who don’t know the area, especially in the dark. There are deep gorges,” said Marcus Rieder of the Zermatt police.

    Huyghe’s body was found on Saturday in one such gorge near a mountain stream and a railway bridge, in a location that was nearly inaccessible.

    Police think she may have fallen.

    The Brussels Times