Belgium’s latest travel advice lists new red zones for France and Spain
Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Belgians can no longer travel to several new areas in France and Spain, according to the latest update from Belgium’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs.
The French departments of Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Sarthe, Hérault, Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône, Mayotte and French Guyana are now all considered red zones for departure. That means that travel to these zones is either not possible or not authorised.
Return to Belgium from these areas, besides Mayotte, means mandatory quarantine and a coronavirus test. The quarantine and test are recommended for those returning from Mayotte.