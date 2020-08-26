Belgium’s latest travel advice lists new red zones for France and Spain

Belgians can no longer travel to several new areas in France and Spain, according to the latest update from Belgium’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The French departments of Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Sarthe, Hérault, Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône, Mayotte and French Guyana are now all considered red zones for departure. That means that travel to these zones is either not possible or not authorised.

Return to Belgium from these areas, besides Mayotte, means mandatory quarantine and a coronavirus test. The quarantine and test are recommended for those returning from Mayotte.

In Spain, travel is not possible or not authorised to the regions of Cantabria, Aragón, Madrid, Navarra, the Basque country and La Rioja.

The provinces of Barcelona, Lleida, Soria, Burgos, Salamanca, Valladolid, Guadalajara and Almería fall under the same restrictions, as do the Balearic Islands.

People returning to Belgium from the above parts of Spain face a mandatory coronavirus test and quarantine.

Also joining the list of red zones are Andorra and the Croation provinces of Split-Dalmatia and Sibenik-Knin.

You can see the entire list published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

