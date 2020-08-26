   
Belgium’s latest travel advice lists new red zones for France and Spain
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 August, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s latest travel advice lists new red zones...
Germany advises against tourist travel to Brussels...
Europol shuts down massive illegal cigarette factory in...
Antwerp lifts coronavirus curfew as infections decline...
Fatal Charleroi arrest: former interior minister to be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Belgium’s latest travel advice lists new red zones for France and Spain
    Germany advises against tourist travel to Brussels
    Europol shuts down massive illegal cigarette factory in Germany
    Antwerp lifts coronavirus curfew as infections decline
    Fatal Charleroi arrest: former interior minister to be heard by Justice Committee
    French minister defends women’s right to sunbathe topless
    Belgium ‘not far’ from getting new federal government, leading MP says
    Belgium makes conditions for uniting cross-border couples official
    De Crem: Jambon knew about Charleroi Airport death in 2018
    22% of August infections likely came from holidaymakers
    Social distancing in Brussels’ cultural venues reduced to 1 metre
    Ghent man bites bus driver for warning over face mask
    Belgium in Brief: Further From 10,000 Deaths Than Before
    Fewer than 1 in 2 Belgian companies can use temporary unemployment from September
    121 deaths scrapped from Belgium’s Covid-19 total as Flanders fixes errors
    Hospitality employment returned to pre-pandemic levels in July
    Rise in stress and insomnia as Belgians scrap holidays amid pandemic: survey
    Amazon announces ban of ‘Zwarte Piet’ term
    Covid-19: Where to get tested in Brussels
    Pandemic means one in three drivers likely to buy a car online
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s latest travel advice lists new red zones for France and Spain

    Wednesday, 26 August 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Belgians can no longer travel to several new areas in France and Spain, according to the latest update from Belgium’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

    The French departments of Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Sarthe, Hérault, Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône, Mayotte and French Guyana are now all considered red zones for departure. That means that travel to these zones is either not possible or not authorised.

    Return to Belgium from these areas, besides Mayotte, means mandatory quarantine and a coronavirus test. The quarantine and test are recommended for those returning from Mayotte.

    Related Articles

     

    In Spain, travel is not possible or not authorised to the regions of Cantabria, Aragón, Madrid, Navarra, the Basque country and La Rioja.

    The provinces of Barcelona, Lleida, Soria, Burgos, Salamanca, Valladolid, Guadalajara and Almería fall under the same restrictions, as do the Balearic Islands.

    People returning to Belgium from the above parts of Spain face a mandatory coronavirus test and quarantine.

    Also joining the list of red zones are Andorra and the Croation provinces of Split-Dalmatia and Sibenik-Knin.

    You can see the entire list published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times