‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition

Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny is no longer in life danger after having been admitted to hospital with symptoms of poisoning.

Navalny had fallen ill on a flight from Omsk to Moscow and was taken to a hospital in Siberia. While the hospital had initially refused a transfer on the grounds that his condition didn’t allow it, he was eventually moved to the Charité hospital in Berlin.

The Charité hospital issued a statement earlier this week alleging that Navalny had been poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, which has an effect on the nervous system.

“Navalny continues to be treated in an intensive care unit, where he is being kept in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator,” the hospital said on Friday.

Though “there is no immediate danger to his life” according to the hospital, “due to the severity of the patient’s poisoning, it remains too early to gauge potential long-term effects.”

