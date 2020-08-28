‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
Credit: Belga
Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny is no longer in life danger after having been admitted to hospital with symptoms of poisoning.
Navalny had fallen ill on a flight from Omsk to Moscow and was taken to a hospital in Siberia. While the hospital had initially refused a transfer on the grounds that his condition didn’t allow it, he was eventually moved to the Charité hospital in Berlin.
The Charité hospital issued a statement earlier this week alleging that Navalny had been poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, which has an effect on the nervous system.