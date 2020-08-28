   
‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 August, 2020
Latest News:
‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in...
Nearly 1 in 2 businesses fear bankruptcy after...
Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89...
New Child Focus app recruits public help with...
Last Thalys out of Paris...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 August 2020
    ‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition
    Nearly 1 in 2 businesses fear bankruptcy after disappointing summer sales
    Rescue ship financed by artist Banksy saves 89 migrants
    New Child Focus app recruits public help with missing children
    Last Thalys out of Paris
    Frans Hals painting worth €15 million stolen a third time
    Weather report: rain and thunder ahead this weekend
    Belgium returns 100 square metres of land to the Netherlands
    Flanders lifts hunting ban on Belgian wolves’ land as cubs grow
    Inflation in Belgium rises for third month in a row
    New Antwerp shooting marks sixth violent incident in six days
    Unexpected quarantine for passengers on delayed EasyJet flight
    Ancienne Belgique announces first concert after 170 days
    Business caterer Sodexo to cut 380 jobs in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: To A Reverse Lockdown?
    Brussels ring road slashes maximum speed from Tuesday
    Postal services restored to 30 international destinations
    Flu vaccine will be ‘more useful than ever’ this winter, Crisis Centre says
    Over 200 protesters arrested in Minsk on Thursday night
    Murderous Asian hornets terrorise beehives in Limburg
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Poisoned’ Russian opposition leader Navalny no longer in critical condition

    Friday, 28 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny is no longer in life danger after having been admitted to hospital with symptoms of poisoning.

    Navalny had fallen ill on a flight from Omsk to Moscow and was taken to a hospital in Siberia. While the hospital had initially refused a transfer on the grounds that his condition didn’t allow it, he was eventually moved to the Charité hospital in Berlin.

    The Charité hospital issued a statement earlier this week alleging that Navalny had been poisoned with a cholinesterase inhibitor, which has an effect on the nervous system.

    Related Articles

     

    “Navalny continues to be treated in an intensive care unit, where he is being kept in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator,” the hospital said on Friday.

    Though “there is no immediate danger to his life” according to the hospital, “due to the severity of the patient’s poisoning, it remains too early to gauge potential long-term effects.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times