Russia accuses Germany of stalling Navalny investigation...

A well-known critic of the Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny fell ill on 20 August while on a flight from the Siberian town of Tomsk to Moscow. The plane made an emergency and Navalny was hospitalised. Two days later, he was airlifted to Berlin, where he is still undergoing treatment in a hospital.
According to Maas there was “unequivocal evidence” that he was poisoned with Novitchok, a banned nerve agent developed for military use during the Soviet era.
Germany and other Western countries have repeatedly urged Moscow to clarify the matter, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week that he took the accusations with a good measure of scepticism and called on Berlin to come up with proof.