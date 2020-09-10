   
Recovering Russian opposition leader Navalny will get extra surveillance
Thursday, 10 September, 2020
    Recovering Russian opposition leader Navalny will get extra surveillance

    Thursday, 10 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will get extra surveillance from German authorities as his health improves, Belga News Agency reported on Thursday.

    Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in a German hospital after becoming unwell on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on 20 August. According to the German Government, laboratory tests have 'unequivocally proved' that he was poisoned with a nerve gas from the Novichok group.

    Related Articles

     

    Part of the reason security is being stepped up is because Navalny is expected to have more visitors, German media reported.

    It was already reported on Monday that Navalny had woken up from his artificial coma and was approachable. In the meantime his condition has further improved and he is reportedly able to speak again.

    Presumably he can also remember details of the moment he became unwell on the plane. This also increases the risk of another attack.

