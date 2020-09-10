Recovering Russian opposition leader Navalny will get extra surveillance
Thursday, 10 September 2020
Credit: Belga
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will get extra surveillance from German authorities as his health improves, Belga News Agency reported on Thursday.
Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in a German hospital after becoming unwell on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on 20 August. According to the German Government, laboratory tests have ‘unequivocally proved’ that he was poisoned with a nerve gas from the Novichok group.