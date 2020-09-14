   
Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Latest News:
Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on...
Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert...
Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending...
Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes...
Anderlecht beats Club Brugge, handing Kompany his first...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on Sunday
    Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns
    Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending
    Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes concern
    Anderlecht beats Club Brugge, handing Kompany his first win as manager
    EU urges UK to fully implement Brexit deal
    AstraZeneca resumes clinical vaccine trials
    Belarus: About 250 opposition demonstrators arrested
    Crucial EU-China summit faces challenges
    Covid-19: More than 600 new cases a day
    Global access to vaccine faces huge funding gap, says WHO
    Dalai Lama urges global leaders to do more on global warming
    Ryanair will cut twice as many jobs as expected in Belgium
    Protest in Brussels against execution of Navid Afkari in Iran
    Thousands expected at Demo for Health in Brussels
    It’s not just plastic: your jeans are polluting the Arctic
    Boris Johnson accuses EU of threatening Northern Ireland with food blockade
    Greece: Police, migrants clash in Lesbos
    No new climate plan if nuclear plants close in Flanders
    More warm, sunny weather expected in next few days
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on Sunday

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A record number of 307,930 coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    The biggest increases in infections were observed in India, the USA and Brazil.

    According to the WHO, 5,537 people died from the disease during this period, bringing the total number of deaths to 917,417.

    According to a report established by AFP from official sources on Sunday in the middle of the day, the pandemic has caused at least 921,097 deaths in the world since the end of December. More than 28.8 million cases of infection have been officially diagnosed.

    The United States is the most affected country with 193,705 deaths, followed by Brazil (131,210), India (78,586), Mexico (70,604) and the United Kingdom (41,623).

    Related Articles

     

    In Europe, Austria has confirmed that it has entered a second wave of coronavirus infections, as the number of positive cases continues to rise.

    In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday evening a three-week national reconfinement in the hope of curbing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

    France has recorded 7,183 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to data published by Santé publique France, after having crossed the bar of 10,000 new cases on Saturday, a record threshold since the launch of large-scale tests in the country.

    Belgium, for its part, now stands at 93,455 confirmed cases and 9,925 deaths according to the latest data by the Sciensano public health institute.

    The Brussels Times