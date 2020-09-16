   
Cross-border couples ask to suspend travel restrictions for non-EU countries
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 16 September, 2020
Latest News:
Cross-border couples ask to suspend travel restrictions for...
5G rollout: provisional licences challenged in Brussels court...
‘Britain does not break treaties’: Von der Leyen...
Top police chief was on duty on night...
Bankrupt tour operator Thomas Cook relaunches online...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Cross-border couples ask to suspend travel restrictions for non-EU countries
    5G rollout: provisional licences challenged in Brussels court
    ‘Britain does not break treaties’: Von der Leyen quotes Thatcher to condemn UK
    Top police chief was on duty on night of fatal Charleroi arrest
    Bankrupt tour operator Thomas Cook relaunches online
    Ambitious first State of the Union speech in the European Parliament
    Brussels Airport robbery: Only four of 18 suspects will stand trial
    Belgian woman rescued from kidnapper on remote Spanish farm
    10% cars sold in Belgium are now electric or hybrid
    ‘More will follow’: already 67 Belgian youths infected after party vacation
    Coronavirus: Brussels will gather experts to discuss rising infections
    Netherlands records its first case of West Nile virus
    Coronavirus is the enemy, not the measures, Crisis Centre stresses
    TUI Fly extends special flights between Belgium and Morocco
    Belgium now has its own proton therapy facility for cancer
    Belgium in Brief: It’s Not Too Late, Yet
    Code orange: three Flemish universities tighten measures for new academic year
    European Court judgement backs equal right of internet access
    Belgium’s new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations continue to rise
    Vlaams Belang planning ‘massive’ ride-in protest in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Cross-border couples ask to suspend travel restrictions for non-EU countries

    Wednesday, 16 September 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The collective “Love is not tourism”, which represents couples in long-distance relationships and therefore separated by borders, has filed a petition with the Council of State to “suspend in extreme urgency” travel restrictions to countries outside the European Union.

    According to the movement, some government decisions are illegal and several principles of good governance have been flouted. Interior Minister Pieter De Crem has also been given formal notice.

    A meeting between the collective and members of the cabinet of Social Affairs Minister Maggie De Block took place on Monday. The meeting did not make it possible to move things forward, so the collective decided to turn to the Council of State, which should examine the request on Monday, according to lawyer Tina Merckx.

    The collective has long been campaigning for an exception to the restrictions for couples in long-distance relationships.

    Related Articles

     

    At the end of August, the National Security Council (NSC) decided to allow cross-border couples to see each other, provided they could prove the durability of their relationship.

    In concrete terms, in order to be reunited, the two persons must either have lived together legally and continuously in Belgium or abroad for at least one year before the application for reunification.

    Alternatively, they must have known each other for at least two years and provide two proofs that they have maintained regular contacts by telephone, ordinary mail or e-mail and that they have met at least three times in the two years preceding the application for reunification and that these meetings lasted at least 45 days (e.g. airline tickets, etc.).

    A third option is to have a child in common.

    However, this exception to the restrictions has never been included in a ministerial order following the NSC. According to Merckx, these conditions are also taken directly from the Asylum Act and therefore do not apply to a foreign lover who wants to come to Belgium for a short period of time.

    Moreover, these conditions are considered discriminatory by the collective. “If the conditions were less strict we could support a larger group of people. Some of them still haven’t seen their partner for six months,” said Pablo Prado, coordinator of the movement.

    The Brussels Times