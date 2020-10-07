   
Dozens of aborted babies buried in graves without their mothers’ permission in Rome
    Credit: Pixabay

    Dozens of aborted foetuses have been buried in Rome with the names of their mothers inscribed on a cross, without their mothers’ knowledge.

    Authorities have opened an investigation into a possible violation of privacy after one of the mothers denounced the practice on Facebook.

    The mother who revealed the facts wrote on Facebook that she had told the hospital where she had an abortion that she did not want the foetus to be buried. A few months later, she learned that it was buried anyway in the cemetery of Flaminio, in an area reserved for children who were not born.

    The woman in question then expressed her anger, arguing that “others buried my son without my permission with a cross, a Christian symbol for which I have no attachment, with my name on it.”

    The Italian Privacy Authority calls it a “very worrying case” and will examine whether there has been a violation of privacy laws.

    The women’s rights organisation “Associazione Differenza Donna” (Women’s Difference Association) filed a complaint with the public prosecutor’s office in Rome after calling on mothers with similar stories to come forward.

