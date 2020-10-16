   
Still going: Consultative Committee can’t agree if HoReCa should close
Friday, 16 October, 2020
    Friday, 16 October 2020
    Still going: Consultative Committee can’t agree if HoReCa should close

    Friday, 16 October 2020
    Credit: Wallpaper flare

    The meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, which has been ongoing since 2:00 PM, has struggled to agree on what to do with Belgium’s hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) industry.

    As a result, hopes of a press conference by 5:00 PM quickly fell by the wayside.

    According to multiple reports in local media, discussions have been unable to decide on whether or not to close Belgium’s HoReCa industry. Some parties argue for complete closure of the sector, while others remain strictly against it, according to La Libre and Het Nieuwsblad.

    The Committee – which replaced the role of the National Security Council – gathered to discuss the current situation in the country and likely take stricter measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

    The promised “coronavirus barometer” is expected to be launched today following its approval by the Committee. It will be a colour coded system that will grade the epidemiological situation at a national, provincial and regional level, making it possible to counter the spread of the virus in a more targeted way.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times