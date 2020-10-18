Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 1.1 million...

At least 1,111,152 people have died worldwide from Covid-19 since the World Health Organisation (WHO) office in China reported the first cases of the virus in late December 2019, according to a tally by AFP, based on official sources, on Sunday.

Over 39,742,730 infections have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic, while at least 27,341,000 persons are viewed as having recovered.

However, the number of people testing positive is just a fraction of real infections since some countries test only severe cases, others use testing mainly for tracing, and many poor countries have only limited testing capacity.

On Saturday, 5,302 new deaths and 372,882 new cases were registered worldwide.

The United States has the highest number of casualties, with 219,289 deaths for 8,106,752 infections, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. At least 3,220,537 persons in the USA are said to have recovered.

After the United States, the worst affected countries are Brazil, with 153,675 deaths and 5,224,362 cases, India (114,031 deaths, 7,494,551 cases), Mexico (86,059 deaths, 847,108 cases), and the United Kingdom (43,579 deaths, 705,428 cases).

Among the worst affected countries, Peru has the highest per capita fatality rate, with 102 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (90), Bolivia (73) and Brazil (72).

China had a cumulative total of 85,672 cases, including 13 new ones between Saturday and Sunday, with 4,634 deaths and 80,786 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean is the most affected region, with 379,605 deaths, 10,463,815 cases, followed by Europe (249,826 deaths, 7,331,743 cases) and the United States and Canada (229,035 deaths, 8,303,073 cases).

They are followed by Asia (159,279 deaths, 9,673,315 cases), the Middle East (52,851 deaths, 2,299,676 cases), Africa (39,552 deaths, 1,637,885 cases) and Oceania (1,004 deaths, 33,223 cases).

The tally was based on data collected by AFP offices from relevant national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Due to adjustments made by national authorities and late publication of data, the figures given for increases over a 24-hour period do not correspond exactly to those published the day before.

The Brussels Times