   
Germany prepared to take in Covid-19 patients from other EU countries, foreign minister says
Sunday, 18 October, 2020
    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday that his country’s hospitals were ready once again to admit novel Coronavirus patients from elsewhere in Europe.

    “When our neighbours have problems taking care of Coronavirus patients, we, naturally, quickly offer our help, as long as our capacities allow it,” Maas told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

    Maas explained that the early warning system made it easier to coordinate everything at the European level compared to last Spring. He added that solidarity was needed since Autumn will be difficult.

    Germany had already taken in patients from other EU countries during the first wave of novel Coronavirus infections, mostly from France and Italy, but there were also two from the Netherlands.

