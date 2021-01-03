   
Brexit: British expats blocked from returning to Spain
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 03 January, 2021
Latest News:
Brexit: British expats blocked from returning to Spain...
Brussels indie English bookshop Sterling Books to close...
2021: If you want a haircut, stick to...
Boris Johnson confirms opposition to Scottish independence referendum...
Nearly 40,000 travellers returned from red zones this...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    Brexit: British expats blocked from returning to Spain
    Brussels indie English bookshop Sterling Books to close
    2021: If you want a haircut, stick to the rules, says Belgian PM 
    Boris Johnson confirms opposition to Scottish independence referendum
    Nearly 40,000 travellers returned from red zones this weekend
    Consultative Committee: First meeting of 2021 confirmed for Friday
    Crisis & bad weather sees fewer coastal tourists this Christmas
    Oxford/AstraZeneca: UK begins rollout next week
    Bird Flu: 48 outbreaks in French foie gras region
    Coronavirus: Police issued six COVID fines at Luxembourg border
    End of an era: Last ferry from Zeebrugge to Hull sets sail
    Drivers warned confinement could leave their battery dead
    No masks for children in Flemish primary schools
    Covid-19: Figures continue to drop, with two exceptions
    Covid-19 testing problems at Brussels Airport resolved
    Scotland hopes to rejoin the EU as an independent nation
    Antwerp Mayor caught without trousers in video interview
    Belgian test strategy for returnees hits hiccups
    Yellow alert for slippery conditions, poor visibility on roads
    Facemasks called for in Flemish primary schools
    View more
    Share article:

    Brexit: British expats blocked from returning to Spain

    Sunday, 03 January 2021
    © Belga

    British nationals resident in Spain complained on Sunday that they had been prevented from boarding a Madrid-bound, British Airways/Iberia flight in London on Saturday as a result of Brexit.

    Photographer Max Duncan, one of the passengers who were blocked on Saturday at London’s Heathrow Airport, tweeted that many British expatriates were devastated at not being able to return home after the airline told them their residence cards ”were “not valid after Brexit”.

    In a video published on social media, Duncan shows British passengers expressing their dismay and incomprehension at not being allowed to board their plane.

    In response to his tweet, the UK Embassy in Spain stated on Saturday that this “should not be happening.” It added that the Spanish authorities had “reconfirmed again this evening that the green residency document will be valid for travel to return to Spain as stated in our travel advice.”

    A spokeswoman for the Spanish Foreign Ministry told French news agency AFP on Sunday that the complications at Heathrow on the previous day were due to a “specific communication problem with certain airlines” and only concerned a small number of travellers. This had since been corrected, the spokeswoman said.

    She added that air traffic between Britain and Spain was normal on Sunday for all citizens of Spain and Andorra and all British citizens residing in Spain and Andorra.

    Over 300,000 Britons are resident in Spain. Most of them are retirees living on the sunny southern coast, drawn by the warm weather and the country’s low cost of living.

    Those who registered before the 31st of December 2020 can retain their right to reside in Spain, but they need to provide the Spanish authorities with a permanent residential address, a Spanish bank account, proof of health coverage and evidence that they have enough income to support themselves.

    The Brussels Times