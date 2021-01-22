   
10-year-old girl dies after TikTok blackout challenge
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: What Do YOU Want?...
Brussels police denounce officers filmed yelling racist insults...
High-risk contacts will also be tested on day...
10-year-old girl dies after TikTok blackout challenge...
Brussels court throws out all charges against polar...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 January 2021
    Belgium in Brief: What Do YOU Want?
    Brussels police denounce officers filmed yelling racist insults on patrol
    High-risk contacts will also be tested on day 1 and 7 from Monday
    10-year-old girl dies after TikTok blackout challenge
    Brussels court throws out all charges against polar explorer
    UK considers £500 compensation for people who test positive for Covid-19
    Snow expected in Belgium this weekend
    Stock markets open to losses amid coronavirus concerns
    Pro-vegan plot in Flemish TV soap earns channel €25,000 fine
    Man impales himself on fence at Brussels’ Botanique
    Mask obligation ‘unconstitutional,’ says Brussels court
    De Croo receives no opposition on non-essential travel ban at European Summit
    Consultative Committee: What Belgium Wants
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions rise
    Cybercrime expert falls into the scammers’ trap
    Bitcoin price drops below $30,000
    Belgium approves extension of winter sales until 15 February
    Belgium could ban non-essential travel even if no EU-wide solution is found
    Antwerp calls on 6,500 inhabitants to get tested for Covid-19
    KLM announces up to 1,000 additional job cuts
    View more
    Share article:

    10-year-old girl dies after TikTok blackout challenge

    Friday, 22 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A ten-year-old girl died of asphyxiation in Parlermo, Italy, after participating in a so-called blackout challenge on the social network TikTok.

    The girl, Antonella, had put a belt around her neck with the aim of staying without breathing as long as possible, while capturing the moment with her mobile phone.

    It was Antonella’s five-year-old sister who discovered her unconscious body on Wednesday evening. Her parents immediately took her to the children’s hospital in Palermo, but she did not survive.

    Related News

     

    The parents told the daily La Repubblica that it was another of Antonella’s sisters, aged nine, who explained to them what had happened: “Antonella was playing the game of asphyxiation.”

    “My daughter, my little Antonella, who dies because of an extreme game on TikTok: how can I accept it,” said Angelo Sicomero, who together with his wife decided to donate Antonella’s organs so that “other children can live thanks to her.”

    The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Palermo has opened an investigation for incitement to suicide. The girl’s mobile phone was seized by the investigators, who will have to determine whether Antonella was live with other participants, whether someone had invited her to take part in the challenge or whether she was making the video for a friend or acquaintance.

    The Brussels Times