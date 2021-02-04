   
Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus vaccines
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 04 February, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels police seek to fire officers suspected of...
Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus...
Flanders funds retired teachers to help students catch...
EU electric vehicle sales doubled in 2020...
World Cancer Day: Pandemic shows cancer can be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    Brussels police seek to fire officers suspected of sex crimes
    Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus vaccines
    Flanders funds retired teachers to help students catch up
    EU electric vehicle sales doubled in 2020
    World Cancer Day: Pandemic shows cancer can be fought, if resources are there
    Prosecution insists cyclist kneed five-year-old girl on purpose
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee tomorrow
    Belgian rail president accused of corruption
    Hospital admissions and deaths continue their downwards trend
    ‘Leave no one by the wayside’: vaccines must also reach most vulnerable
    Racist insults by police: Belgium to reform disciplinary procedure
    De Brouckère metro station reopens after €17 million overhaul 
    Eden Hazard suffers another injury after returning to training
    This is how exercise benefits your mental health
    EU wants to put calories in drinks on alcohol bottles
    EU’s new approach to prevention, treatment and care of cancer
    Stonemanor closes for the weekend amid Brexit shortages
    450 doses of Pfizer vaccine thrown away in UK after refrigerator problem
    72% of bicycle accidents also involve a motor vehicle
    When will it be safe to see vaccinated loved ones?
    View more
    Share article:

    Research begins on the impact of mixing coronavirus vaccines

    Thursday, 04 February 2021
    A world-first study will test whether administering two different types of vaccines has the same efficacy rate as delivering the same ones twice.

    A trial by Oxford University is testing the efficacy of mixing vaccines for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) for their first and second doses instead of injecting the same type twice.

    Scientists aim to establish what the difference is in the level of immunity for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) during a trial of 820 people, in which some will be given a substitute vaccine during the second appointment.

    People over the age of 50 who have not yet received the vaccine in England are being asked to volunteer for the research, which is being funded by the UK government’s vaccine task force.

    Related News



    Participants will receive the first dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. One part of the trial group will then receive an alternative vaccine during a second appointment within 12 weeks, whilst others will be injected with the same vaccine again.

    Some scientists believe this new approach may even provide better protection than when people receive the same jabs twice, as various Ebola immunisation programmes have already proven that mixing different jabs can improve protection.

    If efficacy levels are equal, or higher, when administering two different vaccines, this could provide more flexibility with vaccine rollout and counter any potential disruption to supplies. 

    Other vaccines may be included in this trial once they are approved by regulators.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times