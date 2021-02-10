‘I love acid’: Ben Weyts Twitter account hacked...

Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts’ Twitter account was hacked around midnight on the evening of 9 February, with strange messages including “I love acid (not the drug)” being posted.



The account’s Twitter bio was also edited to say “acid is not responsible,” replacing his hobbies and competencies. Both messages were still up on the account at 9:00 AM on 10 February.



His spokesperson confirmed to De Standaard that the account has indeed been hacked and that his team is still looking for a solution.

The first of the tweets, which broadcasted ‘love acid’, and which was also pinned remained there for 45 minutes before it was deleted.



Shortly after, another post appeared containing a series of letters and numbers, but this message was also quickly deleted.

Around midnight of the same evening, a final message was posted, saying ‘i love acid (not the drug)’.



Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times