   
Second Belgian minister’s Twitter account hacked
Wednesday, 10 February, 2021
    Second Belgian minister's Twitter account hacked

    Wednesday, 10 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Federal Minister for Energy Tinne Van der Straeten’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday, hours after Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts’ Twitter account was taken over by hackers.

    Van der Straeten’s name was changed to Ethereum Foundation, an organisation behind a community-run technology to power cryptocurrency.

    This incident happened just hours after Weyts’ Twitter account was hacked, during which strange messages including “I love acid (not the drug)” were posted and his Twitter bio was changed.

    Credits: Twitter

    No Tweets have been published since the name was changed, however reports have come in showing the account reacting to other users’ content around 4 a.m. on 10 February.

    “The Twitter account of federal minister Tinne Van der Straeten was taken over on Wednesday night. An investigation is ongoing to understand how this could have happened,” said Van der Straeten’s spokesperson Jonas Dutordoir.

    Her cabinet has since contacted Twitter, the platform owner, and all passwords have been changed.

    All employees and partners have been informed that the information on Twitter is no longer correct.

    The minister announced that no other accounts or information have been accessed.

    Dutordoir added: “This incident shows that anyone can become a victim of hacking and how important account security is.”

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times