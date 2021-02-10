Second Belgian minister’s Twitter account hacked...

“The Twitter account of federal minister Tinne Van der Straeten was taken over on Wednesday night. An investigation is ongoing to understand how this could have happened,” said Van der Straeten’s spokesperson Jonas Dutordoir.
Her cabinet has since contacted Twitter, the platform owner, and all passwords have been changed.
All employees and partners have been informed that the information on Twitter is no longer correct.
The minister announced that no other accounts or information have been accessed.
Dutordoir added: “This incident shows that anyone can become a victim of hacking and how important account security is.”