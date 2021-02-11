Belgium will start AstraZeneca vaccinations on Friday...

Belgium’s first AstraZeneca vaccinations against coronavirus (Covid-19) will be administered in Antwerp starting from Friday, the hospital network ZNA announced on Thursday.

In a pilot project, 200 Flemish first-line care providers, ranging from general practitioners and pharmacists to home care workers and dentists will receive the first jabs at the vaccination village on the Spoor Oost site in Borgerhout, Antwerp.

The first vaccinations, which will begin a few days earlier than planned, will help the ZNA team evaluate the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the future campaign.

Several government officials, including Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, Flemish Minister of Public Health Wouter Beke, Flemish Minister of Home Affairs Bart Somers and Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever will be on-site to witness the first vaccinations.

Last weekend, 80,000 doses of the vaccine were delivered in Belgium, and AstraZeneca is set to deliver a total of 443,000 doses of its vaccine to Belgium in February.

Lauren Walker

The Brussels Times