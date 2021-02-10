Antwerp vaccination village ready to launch after successful test run
Credit: Belga
Antwerp’s vaccination village is ready to start vaccinating after a successful dry run on Tuesday, the City of Antwerp and hospital network ZNA announced.
Only a few minor adaptations are needed to get the village, located at Spoor Oost, up and running, according to ZNA.
“This was a successful rehearsal of the largest vaccination village in the country,” said Antwerp health alderman and chairman of ZNA, Fons Duchateau.
“Our experience with the testing village next door was a great asset for this,” Duchateau added. “The team received well-deserved compliments from the experts present. Now we can start the vaccinations with full confidence.”