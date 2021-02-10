Antwerp vaccination village ready to launch after successful test run

Antwerp’s vaccination village is ready to start vaccinating after a successful dry run on Tuesday, the City of Antwerp and hospital network ZNA announced.

Only a few minor adaptations are needed to get the village, located at Spoor Oost, up and running, according to ZNA.

“This was a successful rehearsal of the largest vaccination village in the country,” said Antwerp health alderman and chairman of ZNA, Fons Duchateau.

“Our experience with the testing village next door was a great asset for this,” Duchateau added. “The team received well-deserved compliments from the experts present. Now we can start the vaccinations with full confidence.”

Related News

As for Brussels, one vaccination centre has opened, located at 42 Boulevard Pacheco.

Two more (at the Heysel site and in Forest) are due to launch in February, followed by three in March (in Schaerbeek, Molenbeek and Neder-over-Heembeek).

Another four to be opened in April in Anderlecht, Woluwé-Saint-Pierre, Woluwé-Saint-Lambert and Uccle.

Initially, the Brussels Region wanted to open ten vaccination centres by March.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times