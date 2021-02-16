   
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine submitted for EU approval
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
    Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine submitted for EU approval

    Tuesday, 16 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian-based company Janssen Pharmaceutica, owned by US-based Johnson & Johnson, submitted its vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval on Tuesday.

    The agency has confirmed it could make a decision on the vaccine, which requires just one dosis, by the middle of March.

    Belgium has ordered 5 million doses of this particular vaccine, which plays a pivotal role in its vaccination strategy.

    Following several trials, the efficacy rate is 66%, which is considerably lower than that of other already approved vaccines including the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which offer about 90% protection.

    Instead of using RNA technology, it is a vector-based vaccine, meaning it introduces the coronavirus S protein DNA into the body based on a cold virus, causing the body to produce antibodies against the protein and eventually the virus.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times