Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine submitted for EU approval
Tuesday, 16 February 2021
Credit: Belga
Belgian-based company Janssen Pharmaceutica, owned by US-based Johnson & Johnson, submitted its vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval on Tuesday.
The agency has confirmed it could make a decision on the vaccine, which requires just one dosis, by the middle of March.
Following several trials, the efficacy rate is 66%, which is considerably lower than that of other already approved vaccines including the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which offer about 90% protection.
Instead of using RNA technology, it is a vector-based vaccine, meaning it introduces the coronavirus S protein DNA into the body based on a cold virus, causing the body to produce antibodies against the protein and eventually the virus.