Belgium’s largest vaccination centre opens in Brussels

“In the following days, the number of people vaccinated will be increased to more than a thousand a day in order to vaccinate 4,800 people this week,” said Inge Neven, head of the Brussels health inspectorate.
“The number of vaccinations should be the same in the coming weeks, but we hope to increase the pace after that. Normally, we can vaccinate 5,000 people a day here,” she added.
Unlike Flanders and Wallonia, Brussels residents can choose where they want to be vaccinated. After receiving their invitation letter by post, e-mail or even SMS, they have to register online and make two appointments.
They choose the day, time and place themselves, whereas in the other regions this is predetermined.