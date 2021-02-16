Belgium’s largest vaccination centre opens in Brussels

Belgium’s largest vaccination centre was officially opened on Tuesday at the Heysel site in Brussels.

This week, 4,800 people will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. The centre will not yet be operating at full capacity this week, as the availability of vaccines is limited.

The vaccination centre in Heysel had been ready for a two weeks, but it is only as of Tuesday that people can be vaccinated there.

On Tuesday, a few dozen people will receive their first injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine. They will mainly be general practitioners, dentists and home nurses under 55 years of age.

Related News

“In the following days, the number of people vaccinated will be increased to more than a thousand a day in order to vaccinate 4,800 people this week,” said Inge Neven, head of the Brussels health inspectorate.

“The number of vaccinations should be the same in the coming weeks, but we hope to increase the pace after that. Normally, we can vaccinate 5,000 people a day here,” she added.

Unlike Flanders and Wallonia, Brussels residents can choose where they want to be vaccinated. After receiving their invitation letter by post, e-mail or even SMS, they have to register online and make two appointments.

They choose the day, time and place themselves, whereas in the other regions this is predetermined.

The Brussels Times