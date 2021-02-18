   
Infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux on strike in prison
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Latest News:
Install cashpoints in supermarkets, sector organisation suggests...
Fire brigade has to help fleeing lockdown partygoers...
Infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux on strike in prison...
Prioritise vaccines for those with severe mental health...
Belgian consumer confidence rose slightly in February...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    Install cashpoints in supermarkets, sector organisation suggests
    Fire brigade has to help fleeing lockdown partygoers down from the roof
    Infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux on strike in prison
    Prioritise vaccines for those with severe mental health issues, say European experts
    Belgian consumer confidence rose slightly in February
    Belgium in Brief: Selling A Pandemic?
    Funeral home for pets opens outside Brussels
    Domino’s and Deliveroo announce Belgian expansion plans
    1 in 3 adults are depressed or anxious due to Covid-19
    Students flee police raid on 100 person party in Ghent
    Belgium’s post offices closed on Friday
    Flanders starts vaccinating people with disabilities from today
    Almost a third of people getting meal vouchers reduced their food expenses
    EU prepares for increased threat of virus variants – is it enough?
    EU report: Almost half of online environmental claims are false
    Large crowds expected at Belgian coast for second weekend in a row
    Brussels school closed until March due to 12 coronavirus cases among staff
    Police powers for military patrols? No, says minister
    Three rioters from Ibrahima demonstration assigned ankle bracelets
    Rain today but up to 17 degrees this weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux on strike in prison

    Thursday, 18 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The infamous Belgian paedophile Marc Dutroux has gone on strike from his cleaning job in prison after being refused a raise and being told he can no longer work in shorts, according to his lawyer.

    The prison in the Walloon city of Nivelles is deliberately making Dutroux’s life difficult and is doing everything to impede his progress, his lawyer Bruno Dayez told Sudpresse in response to the news.

    “He requested a small raise because he is picking up the trash of fellow prisoners, which is considered ‘unhealthy work’, but this was denied,” Dayez said.

    Difficult working hours were reportedly imposed on him, and he was expected to wait in the cold for hours before starting his work, according to his lawyer. However, the last straw for Dutroux was forbidding him from working in shorts, his lawyer explained.

    Dutroux started cleaning the prison’s inner courtyard and the sports hall for €4 a day in 2015, when he was taken out of complete isolation.

    Now he has stopped working for an unknown length of time, he will only be permitted to leave his cell for a short outing and to go to the inner courtyard.

    Related News

     

    Dutroux was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison in 2004 for the abduction and repeated rape and torture of six teenage girls whom he kept in his cellar, in a case which shocked Belgium and the international community in the 1990s.

    He had been eligible for early release since 2013, however when he filed a request to be released with an electronic bracelet that same year, it was rejected by a court, which found he was unlikely to reintegrate into society.

    Later, a report by mental health experts released in September 2020 concluded that Dutroux remained a danger to society, describing him as lacking any remorse for his victims.

    August this year will mark his 25th year in prison.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times