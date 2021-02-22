   
Two new vaccination centres open in Wallonia
Monday, 22 February, 2021
    Two new vaccination centres open in Wallonia

    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The first vaccines were administered at two new centres in Wallonia, including the vaccination “village” in Ronquières, in the province of Hainaut, and in the airport of Liège, on Monday.

    By the end of the day, around 600 people will have received their first shots against the coronavirus between both sites, which are an addition to the four existing centres in Wallonia, and are coordinated by the Belgian Red Cross.

    “From Tuesday, vaccinations will be given to first-line aid and health care professionals such as general practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, physiotherapists, nursing auxiliaries, ambulance drivers, and others,” said Christie Morreale, Walloon Minister of Health.

    The vaccination centre at Liège Airport, which will also continue to serve as a testing centre, can administer doses to up to 200 people per hour.

    Citizens aged over 65 years and people with specific underlying conditions will receive their first dose at the end of March, after which invitations will be extended to the general public, Morreale said, referring to the current planning, which aims to vaccinate everyone by the end of this summer.

    In the coming weeks, around 120,000 residents of Wallonia will be vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine, depending on their age, and the availability, both in general and per vaccination centre.

    Wallonia’s vaccination program is being rolled out cross around 20 hospitals, six vaccination centres and 31 interim centres.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times