   
New coronavirus cases, patients in hospital increase
Monday, 22 February, 2021
    Monday, 22 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Some of Belgium’s coronavirus figures are evolving in a worse way, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 12 and 18 February, an average of 2,005.9 new people tested positive per day, which is a 5% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 754,473. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 238.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 16% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 15 and 21 February, an average of 119.1 patients were admitted to hospital, which has not changed compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,617 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 49 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 329 are in intensive care, which is 14 more than yesterday. A total of 165 patients are on a ventilator – 4 more than yesterday.

    From 12 to 18 February, an average number of 37.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 10% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 21,903.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,181,929 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 38,246.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.0%.

    The percentage increased by 1% compared to last week, along with a 16% decrease in testing.

    A total of 403,980 people in Belgium have received the first dose of their vaccinations, or 4.38% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 263,064 people have received their second dose.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.99, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just under one other person on average and the pandemic is no longer growing.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times