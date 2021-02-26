East Flanders’ governor warns against easing coronavirus measures
Large gatherings took place at Leuven's city park. Credit: Mohamed Ridouani
As coronavirus infections doubled in one week in East-Flanders’ main city, Ghent, the province’s governor, Carina Van Cauter, is urging the government to not ease the current measures during today’s Consultative Committee.
Although many politicians are calling on the government to relax some measures, the figures are still too bad at the moment, Van Cauter said on Radio 1’s ‘De Ochtend’.