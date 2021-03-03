   
Vaccines: Focus on age, not health conditions, says Brussels health minister
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 03 March, 2021
Latest News:
Changes to Cinquantenaire Park are aimed at countering...
Vaccines: Focus on age, not health conditions, says...
AstraZeneca for over-55s: what does it mean for...
Covid-19: Virologist measures her ‘stop complaining’ words...
Saint Catherine church will undergo careful renovations to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    Changes to Cinquantenaire Park are aimed at countering assault
    Vaccines: Focus on age, not health conditions, says Brussels health minister
    AstraZeneca for over-55s: what does it mean for Belgium’s vaccination strategy?
    Covid-19: Virologist measures her ‘stop complaining’ words
    Saint Catherine church will undergo careful renovations to north façade
    Frustrations mount as Belgians grow less likely to follow measures
    Netherlands: Over 1 million people have had their first Covid vaccine dose
    Covid-19: More than half a million have received their first dose of vaccine
    Vandenbroucke ‘not opposed’ to using GPs to vaccinate people, but not yet
    AstraZeneca vaccine now also recommended for over-55s in Belgium
    ‘Illegal’: Brussels vaccination centre criticised for lack of Dutch-speaking staff
    More than 1.25 million coronavirus vaccines delivered to Belgium
    Council of State maintains Belgium’s ban on non-essential travel
    Belgian Jihadist and children missing from Syrian Al-Hol prison camp
    Ghent will be the first to produce Volvo’s newest electric car
    Wallonia expands vaccination target groups to speed up rollout
    Separate bike lanes called for in Brussels’ higher speed zones
    Brussels starts fight against cyber violence
    Ghent tries chalk circles in park to help with social distancing
    Nearly 1 in 10 EU alerts for dangerous products linked to coronavirus
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccines: Focus on age, not health conditions, says Brussels health minister

    Wednesday, 03 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A review of the coronavirus vaccination strategy, which would see people being prioritised for receiving a shot based solely on their age, has been proposed by Brussels Health Minister Alain Maron in an open letter to fellow health ministers.

    He urged them to consider abandoning the current system, which prioritises under 65s who have underlying disorders that put them at risk, and instead proposed sending invitations per age category, in a letter seen by L’Echo newspaper.

    “The Superior Health Council has already pointed at age being the main ‘driver’ for severe complications and deaths as a result of being infected with Covid-19,” Maron said in the letter.

    He added that he proposed this move to avoid the legal difficulties that the selection of at-risk patients will pose, of which the elimination process may violate medical confidentiality.

    Related News

     

    The patients most at risk, for example, dialysis patients or people undergoing transplantation, “could still be vaccinated more quickly in hospital or later at their GP with Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine,” which only requires one dose, once it has been approved.

    Maron’s proposal followed reports that several problems have been encountered due to the complicated invitation system.

    Many doctors and experts in Belgium have already called for a modification of the strategy to start vaccinating against Covid-19 per age group, rather than focussing on high-risk patients.

    Last month, several Members of the Federal Parliament from N-VA supported this call, arguing that, in Brussels, one in three does not have a regular GP and less than 60% of patients have a Global Medical Record (GMD), which could impede efforts to identify high-risk patients.

    “It seems a matter of common sense to abandon the discussion about prioritising high-risk patients and to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible, from old to young,” they said in an opinion piece published in Knack.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times