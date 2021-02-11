   
Don’t prioritise high-risk patients for Covid-19 vaccine, says N-VA
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 February, 2021
Latest News:
Don’t prioritise high-risk patients for Covid-19 vaccine, says...
‘Better to start all over again’: what’s wrong...
30 police officers could be prosecuted for racism...
Belgian brand pulls ‘simp’ sweater after social media...
An epidemic of chilblains: Is there a link...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    Don’t prioritise high-risk patients for Covid-19 vaccine, says N-VA
    ‘Better to start all over again’: what’s wrong with Flemish contact tracing?
    30 police officers could be prosecuted for racism and bullying in WhatsApp group
    Belgian brand pulls ‘simp’ sweater after social media backlash
    An epidemic of chilblains: Is there a link with Covid-19?
    Civilian staff could soon be manning Belgium’s border
    Flemish minor one of ten suspects arrested for hacking celebrities’ phones
    Brussels’ ten-year war to catch crooks with ‘bait bikes’
    Summer festivals want clarity, not more money
    Over 13 million people vaccinated in UK
    EU divided on Covid-19 ‘vaccination passports’ for travel
    Coronavirus: slight rise in hospital admissions and deaths in Belgium
    Death in custody: Disciplinary procedure against three senior officers
    ‘Worrying evolution’: Belgian sales of sleeping pills increases
    Europe’s oldest person turns 117 after surviving Covid-19
    AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine safe for over 65s, says WHO
    Brussels will get €2.7 million for extra childcare centres
    Vaccination passports in EU – the way ahead?
    Brussels and Flanders work together to place more charging stations for electric cars
    Official cold wave unlikely, weathermen say
    View more
    Share article:

    Don’t prioritise high-risk patients for Covid-19 vaccine, says N-VA

    Thursday, 11 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Several Members of the Federal Parliament from N-VA have supported the call from doctors to start vaccinating against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per age group, rather than focussing on high-risk patients.

    “Leave behind the prioritisation of high-risk patients,” said N-VA politicians Kathleen Depoorter, Frieda Gijbels and Yoleen Van Camp in an opinion piece published in Knack on Thursday.

    They argued that, in Brussels, one in three does not have a regular GP and less than 60% of patients have a Global Medical Record (GMD), which could impede efforts to identify high-risk patients.

    “It seems a matter of common sense to abandon the discussion about prioritising high-risk patients and to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible, from old to young,” they concluded.

    Related News

    Last week, it was announced that 45- to 64-year-olds with chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, diabetes or cancer, and 18- to 64-year-olds with blood cancer, chronic liver and kidney disease would be given priority in the vaccination campaign, following a decision made by the High Health Council (HGR).

    GPs, who should now start drawing up lists of these patients, around 1.5 million Belgians, together with the mutual health organisations, had previously advocated vaccination by age group.

    Categories should be divided by every three, five or ten years, depending on the size of the age group, the Flemish Doctors’ Syndicate (VAS) advised.

    It insisted that age can be easily determined, is an objective fact and is also the most determining factor in terms of morbidity and mortality for Covid-19.

    Moving forward with this approach also works better logistically, meaning the vaccination planning can be adapted more flexibly to the supply of vaccines, which at the moment is difficult to predict, the doctors argued.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times