Germany added Portugal and Russia to its list of coronavirus “variant” countries on Friday, which means practically all arrivals from there are banned.

From Tuesday, only German citizens and people residing permanently in Germany will be authorised to enter German territory from the two countries. Transport companies are banned from bringing in other types of passengers, whether by train, road, air or sea.

People returning from either country who are allowed to enter Germany will be obliged to remain in quarantine for two weeks, even if they test negative for the virus.

Portugal and Russia have registered spikes in infections with a new strain of the Delta variant of the virus, which was first detected in India and is much more transmissible.

14 other countries were already in the high-risk category, including the United Kingdom, India and Brazil.

